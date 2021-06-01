‘Hope you change the world; don’t let it be the same way it was when you came into it’: Trevor Noah

Comedian and tv host Trevor Noah spoke to the students at Princeton University this year on the idea of home, being funny from childhood, and making people laugh for a living. “I never dreamed of being a comedian, but that’s when the calling hit me…I would be able to do what I love for a living,” he said.

He further added on the idea of home. “Home for me is where my people are…And what I’ve come to learn is my people can be anywhere…They remind me of who I am. They make me enjoy life with them.” “If you can find a group of people who you relate to, who make you aspire to be more, who challenge you, who help you enjoy life and help you through the tough times as well, then I think you’ll find a sense of belonging no matter where you are,” he added.

He then went on to speak on the potential of comedy. “Comedy for me has always been that place where we can talk about the uncomfortable truths…We can talk about racism while laughing with people. We can talk about misogyny while laughing with people. We can … hopefully poke holes and reveal some of the light that comes through those holes while using comedy to lessen the burden that the audience is feeling.”

“I really hope you guys go out and change the world. Don’t let it be the same way it was when you came into it,” he said in conclusion.