‘Don’t choose anything that will jeopardise your soul’: Matthew McConaughey

While you may be focused on remaining happy on a regular basis, it may turn out to be quite an uphill battle due to numerous reasons. You may be unhappy with work or personal life, but the effects of it will surely seep into your everyday life.

As such, how do you ensure that you keep yourself happy, sustainably? Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey, in a motivational speech, shared fascinating insights into how one can achieve joy in life.

Take a look at the inspirational video here-

He began by explaining the difference between happiness and joy. “Happiness is an emotional response to an outcome. If I win I will be happy, if I don’t, I won’t. It’s a cause and effect quid-pro-quo standard that we cannot sustain because we immediately raise it every time we attain it”, McConaughey said.

He added, “Happiness demands a certain outcome, it is result reliant and I say, if happiness is what you’re after then you’re going to be let down frequently and you’re going to be unhappy much of your time.”

“Joy is a different thing. It’s something else; joy is not a choice. It’s not a response to some result, it’s a constant joy, a feeling that we have from doing something we love”, he elaborated.

“Personally, as an actor, I started enjoying my work and literally being more happy when I stopped trying to make daily labour a means to a certain end,” McConaughey continued.

“Don’t choose anything that will jeopardise your soul, prioritise who you are, who you want to be and don’t spend time with anything that antagonises your character. Don’t drink the kool-aid man, it tastes sweet but you will get cavities tomorrow”, he advised.

“Life is not a popularity contest, be brave, take the hill, but first answer the question- ‘What’s my hill?’”

He said, “Well for me it’s a measurement of five things, we got fatherhood, we got being a good husband, we got my health-mind-body and spirit, career and friendships, these are what’s important to me in my life right now.”

“Because I want to keep all five in healthy shape and I know that if I don’t take care of them, if I don’t keep up maintenance on them one of them is going to get weak” McConaughey went on to say.

“First we have to define success for ourselves and then we have to put in the work to maintain it. Take that daily tally, tend your garden, keep the things that are important to you in good shape.”

