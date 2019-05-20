Toggle Menu
Don’t carry hatred for too long; it can ruin your life

Carrying hatred for too long can lead to your own life becoming unbearable.

In this YoursWisely video, we learn an important life lesson. One day, a teacher gave an assignment where she gave a potato to each of her student and asked them to write the name of the person they hate the most on it. She then asked them to carry the potato along for a week.

While first two days, it was fine, each of the potatoes started rotting in a week. When the students could no longer bear the stench, they asked the teacher if they could throw the potatoes away. The teacher then made them understand how carrying hatred for too long can ruin one’s life.

 

