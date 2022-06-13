‘Don’t be afraid to make mistakes, don’t be afraid to fail’: Norman Bacal

Becoming a better version of yourself is challenging and doesn’t happen overnight. It takes a lot of effort to bring a change in life and keep at it every day. After achieving a goal, it is also tough for people to figure out what they wish to do next.

Author, lawyer and founder of an iconic Canadian law firm Norman Bacal talks about his life’s journey, failures and successes. Bacal says, “Think of your career as a river and you have a choice, you can launch a boat in the water and you can paddle upstream toward the goal you think you want only to find that you arrive there exhausted and it isn’t what you want. Or you can steer your boat downstream and find all the bends and turns which provide you opportunities you could never have imagined.”

He adds that there was a point in his life where he felt like he was drifting. He says his boss once said that while Bacal had potential, he felt like something was missing. That is when Bacal’s wife advised him to take charge. He says he was angry at himself because he had waited for four years for work to arrive at his desk, four years waiting for his career to happen to him.

“From that point on I took charge of everything in my career — what I was doing, more important was why I was doing it and most important was how I could distinguish myself.”

“Success is not a ladder, it is not a straight line. It is filled with bends and falling out of the boat and climbing back in and discovering you didn’t drown, you just learnt how to swim,” he says.

Bacal concludes by saying: “Launch your boat into the river, work on developing skills, take charge of your decisions, don’t be afraid to make mistakes, don’t be afraid to fail, be determined, work through those moments of doubts and never be ashamed to ask for help. That’s how you can become the person you can’t imagine.”

