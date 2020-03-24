Don’t be afraid to dream about the future: Author Charlie Jane Anders

Author Charlie Jane Anders believes one should not be afraid to think and dream about the future. Anders, a sci-fi writer herself, said in a Ted talk, “Every science fiction writer has a story about a time when the future arrived too soon. I have a lot of those stories… But now, nobody knows what the world is going to look like even in just a couple years, and there are so many scary apparitions lurking on the horizon.”

Anticipating the future, however, is a way of bracing yourself against the worst possible case of future shock, remarked the author. “It’s also a source of empowerment, because you cannot prepare for something that you haven’t already visualised,” she expressed.

“The one thing we do know is that the future is going to be incredibly weird. Just think about how weird the early 21st century would appear to someone from the early 20th… But we can try. And I know that there are going to be scary, scary things, but there’s also going to be wonders and saving graces. And the first step to finding your way forward is to let your imagination run free,” Anders added.

