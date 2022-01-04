Are you a sensitive person? Here’s how you can deal with feelings

In our fast-paced life, we may not find the time to pause and reflect. And for those who identify as highly-sensitive, they may have a difficult time adjusting. If you often find yourself struggling with feelings of being overwhelmed, you have come to the right place.

Elena Herdieckerhoff, mentor for highly sensitive and empathic entrepreneurs, in a motivational TEDx talk, explained why we need to alter the popular cultural narrative around highly sensitive people. Take a look at the video here:

She clarified that even though being highly sensitive might be a hindrance during stressful, competitive situations, the common misconception that sensitive people are weak or possess less courage is a lie. She said that being sensitive is often a strength.

”I’ve come to learn to love that I deeply and easily connect with others and also that I have a strong intuition that guides me like an infallible GPS.

“To change this, we need to create an environment where all personality types can flourish, and not just a select few. That is why I believe, for corporations, it is in their own best interest to invite sensitive people to the table. Because without sensitives they risk lacking innovation, integrity, an, ultimately, humanity. On a personal level, we can all make an impact simply by refraining from judging the delicate difference of the sensitives around us.”

She added, ”Now, more than ever, we need the contribution of sensitive minds and hearts to pave a path for troubled times ahead. The more we all allow ourselves to connect to our innate sensitive gifts, the more we can heal ourselves and the planet we live on.”

