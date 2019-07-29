Do you keep thinking a lot about yourself? Its time you start observing: J Krishnamurti

Given the amount of words and expressions one uses to describe themselves and others, late philosopher and speaker Jiddu Krishnamurti speaks on the need to observe more in this inspiring video from a lecture in 1984.

What is the difference between thinking about oneself and observing oneself? “We are caught up in the expressions of ‘I’ — I must be more intelligent, I must be more caring, I must be this, I am that,” he explained.

When one is observing, he/she tends to not use words or expressions but become a part of the experience. It is similar to observing nature, the emotions that one feel while listening to the silence of the morning or the water running or when looking at a mountain. “Looking at anything objectively, without reaction, without network of words is observation,” he said.