‘Do something every day that excites you’: Sushant Singh Rajput

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s stellar onscreen performances and an impressive career is still inspirational to many. He began his career doing theatre in Mumbai after dropping out of engineering at Delhi College of Engineering. After appearing in Hindi television soaps, Sushant made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che! (2013) which was a roaring success. His greatest films have been PK (2014) and as cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the latter’s sports biography, for which he also won his first Filmfare nomination for Best Actor. Dil Bechara (2020), his last film, was released posthumously.

In a video, Rajput says he had a momentum to become an engineer, and then came acting. “Suddenly I discovered this thing that I really like and I start doing it but at the same time as a kid, I also had many dreams. Like common dreams- that I would buy my own house and I will buy this luxury car, these things with it, and now when I started following my dream in the sense of changing my career, I started earning money to an extent that I could actually afford all these things.”

He adds: “The entire process will bore you until and unless you get something, and it will just hit you for like a few days, and then again. So, it’s like 95 per cent of boredom and 5 per cent of excitement. But if you do something every day that excites you, you’ll get all those things; you’ll get the spikes in between, at the same time, you are enjoying the entire process.”

He goes on to talk about the importance of failures when it comes to discovering yourself. “Failures, it’s extremely important. I think I would value a massive failure more than a mediocre success.”

He elaborates by saying, “You need to learn how not to be careful, you need to try different things only then once in like hundred times, two hundred times, you will hit on something that’s completely fresh and that’s going to change everything for everybody. So, it’s extremely important to fail because without failure, you cannot get something new or fresh.”

