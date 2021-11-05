‘Do something kind, make someone laugh, and don’t take yourself too seriously’: Steve Carrell

At Princeton University, Office star Steve Carrell spoke in his usual humorous way. “When I was in college, if we didn’t know something, we didn’t GOOGLE it, we just made an educated guess, or we made it up. We pretended that we knew, and that was good enough,” he said. “If a person believed that they were right, it was just as good as actually being right. And if you weren’t right, you could leave before anyone had time to check your facts. Those days are gone now. Everybody knows everything,” he added.

“Have we forgotten the beauty of a handwritten letter, lovingly delivered three to six weeks later? Do we no longer need the encyclopedia? Almost 300 pounds of readily accessible knowledge? We have lost touch with our simpler selves, and by “we” I mean you. You are young … and because of that, you are wrong. Could we, for just a moment, embrace our analog past? Is it possible to escape the constant barrage of electronic information?” he rued.

“In conclusion, I would like to leave you with a few random thoughts. Not advice per se, but some helpful hints. Show up on time. Because to be late is to show disrespect. Remember that the words ‘regime’ and ‘regimen’ are not interchangeable. Get a dog, because cats are lame. Only use a ‘That’s what she said’ joke if you absolutely cannot resist. Never try to explain a ‘That’s what she said’ joke to your parents. When out to eat, tip on the entire check. Do not subtract the tax first. And every once in a while, put something positive into the world. We have become so cynical these days. And by we I mean us. So do something kind, make someone laugh, and don’t take yourself too seriously.”

