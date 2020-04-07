‘Do not quit, you have already come this far’

Life, as we know, is not a bed of roses. There will be hardships in the way but we must learn to not quit. “This storm will pass. And when it does, if you are still standing, you will be stronger. Do not quit. You are already hurting. Why stop now? You have already come this far,” says the narrator in a motivational video by MulliganBrothers.

In a situation of crisis, many of us resort to self-pity. “Do not say ‘Why me?’, say ‘Try me’. If there is resistance, you are growing, you are developing. Stop wishing it was easier,” the narrator further says.

“If you think you are the only guy doing an extra hour (of work), you are wrong. There is a guy doing an extra two hours on the other side of the world. It is time to think outside of your circle,” he suggests.

“Success comes at a price and you must be willing to pay it,” the narrator states.

