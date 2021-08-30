‘Do not lose your friends from your life’: Barbara Walters

Speaking at Yale, TV presenter Barbara Walters gave a thoughtful speech. “When you walk out of here and everybody, every friend, every family member says, ‘What are you going to do? What are you going to do?’ Just tell them you haven’t yet found your bliss. I did finally find my bliss and I have had a professionally blessed life. As you learned I’ve interviewed every US president and first lady since Abraham Lincoln. The terrible thing is, is that there are some of you out there who really believe that,” she said.

“Look around. Look at the people next to you, the people behind you. The people you say may be the most important take away of your years here. The friends that you have made here at Yale may be the best experience you could have. They will continue to be a part of your life long after you may, heaven forbid, forget the name of your professor and even whatever he taught you. I have little family. I have one daughter. My friends are my family and your friends have been the steady part of your growing experience here at Yale. Treasure them. Make the effort to stay in touch with them beyond Facebook. Treat them with compassion and warm heartedness. Do not lose your friends from your life,” she stated further.

