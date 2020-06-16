‘We have been through too much, we have come too far to give up now’

“When your day is a museum of disappointments hanging from events that were outside of your control, when you find yourself flailing in an ocean of ‘why is this happening’ to me…remember that you will survive, remember things could be worse…” says the narrator in a motivational speech about not giving up, courtesy Ben Lionel Scott.

Urging people to not give up, the narrator goes on, “When the world crumbles around you, you have to look at the wreckage,a and then build a new one out of all the pieces that are still here. Remember you are still here.”

It is important to appreciate that one is still alive. “You are still alive. Act like it,” adds the narrator.

Think of how much you invested in something or the sacrifices you made in the process. “We have come too far, we have been through too much, we have seen too much. We have seen defeat…We have come too far to give up now,” says another narrator.

