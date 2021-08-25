scorecardresearch
‘Do not confuse dreams with wishes’: Dolly Parton

"[Y]ou have to dream more and never ever ever blame somebody else if it doesn’t happen. That is in your department," she said

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 25, 2021 8:20:38 am
"I think people will remember us for who we were, not how many records we sell," she said.

Speaking at the University of Tennessee in 2009, singer Dolly Parton gave a heartfelt speech. “Do not confuse dreams with wishes. There is a difference. Dreams are where you visualise yourself being successful at what’s important to you to accomplish. Dreams build convictions because you work hard to pay the price to make sure that they come true. Wishes are hoping good things will happen to you but there is no fire in your gut that causes you to put everything forth to overcome all the obstacles,” she said.

“So you have to dream more and never ever ever blame somebody else if it doesn’t happen. That is in your department. Yeah it’s true. You’ll see more of what I mean as you get out there in the big world. I still have dreams of what I want to do next and of course I hope that I will never retire,” the Jolene singer added.

Parton further mused, “I think people will remember us for who we were, not how many records we sell, or how much money we make because I have always said that I have always counted my blessings far more often than I’ve counted my money and my blessings are many.”

