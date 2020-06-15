Do not be afraid to fail big, dream big: Denzel Washington

American actor Denzel Washington scored poorly in college. It was once during that time, while siting at his mother’s beauty parlour one day that he noticed a woman looking at him.

“I didn’t know who she was…she said, ‘Somebody give me a pen, give me a pencil, I have a prophecy.’ She said, ‘Boy you are going to travel the world and speak to millions of people’,” the actor said in a commencement speech at Dillard University. At time, the Washington had flunked out of college and was thinking of joining the army.

“Well, I have travelled the world and I have spoken to millions of people. But that is not the most important thing…(it) is that what she taught me, what she told me that day has stayed with me since,” he said.

He went on to say, “You only live once so do what you feel passionate about, take chances. Don’t be afraid to fail….Do not be afraid to go outside the box. Do not be afraid to fail big, dream big. But remember dreams without goals are just dreams. “

