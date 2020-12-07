Do not be afraid to defy conventions: Shah Rukh Khan

"Remember if you are a creator you are a funambulist," he said.

Speaking at Yale, actor Shah Rukh Khan said, “Don’t expect words of wisdom from me. I’m just gonna tell my life’s journey in very simple words, and which may not leave you inspired but will help you survive this life. And if you can do that kids, if you can survive, happiness, creativity and success will follow on its own. Only I hope my words will give you enough insight when you hear the story that I have to tell you, that you can tell the world, world move over, you are standing on my oxygen tube, I need to breathe.”

“So journeys can be defined by age and time or even by destinations as most often they are, but I feel it’s hard for me to tell you the story of my life in those terms because the concept of time has always eluded me. The day my father died seemed longer than my entire childhood. The day I felt my first success seemed fleetingly hour long, not long enough perhaps. I wonder where it went. Even the cycle of time confounds me. I worked at night, I worked the dark until the sunrise on most days and fall asleep as the world awakens to light. My friends call me an owl. I like to think of myself as a bat, Batman the prince of darkness.”

Speaking on failure, he said, “Whatever happened to me happened because I have always been terrified of failure. I don’t want as much as I want to succeed as much as I don’t want to fail. Do not be afraid to defy conventions, do not be afraid to destroy systems that kill art and your souls, do not be afraid to be hungry, and do not afraid to walk alone if necessary. Because on a tight rope we all walk alone. And remember if you are a creator you are a funambulist.”

