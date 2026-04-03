‘Do I really need to shower today?’: Sania Mirza’s lazy Sunday routine highlights why rest days matter

In a recent interview, Sania Mirza candidly spoke about her Sunday routine, a day when she disconnects from schedules and allows herself to slow down.

“Some Sundays, I am like, do I really need to shower today…It’s that bad,” she joked. “Honestly, for me Sundays are that, where I don’t have a schedule, I don’t have any meetings, I don’t have to wake up for school runs, so I am literally in bed or on the couch… I will just watch Netflix, or eat junk, because that’s one day where I allow myself to eat what I want,” Sania told Tweak India.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

While many people might relate to such weekend indulgences, they often come with guilt — especially when routines around diet, fitness, and productivity are strict. But according to Dr Pavitra Shankar, the key lies in balance and intention.

Can a cheat day actually help?

The idea of having a designated “cheat day” — when people relax strict diet rules — is common in fitness culture. However, experts say the psychological impact depends on how people approach it.

“A specific cheat day can be psychologically advantageous and potentially disadvantageous depending on the approach taken,” explains Dr Pavitra Shankar.

She notes that strict routines without flexibility can sometimes create feelings of deprivation. “When people follow rigid eating habits without breaks, they may start feeling restricted. Over time, this can lead to binge eating or abandoning healthy habits altogether,” she says.

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However, she cautions that the concept of a “cheat day” can also backfire if it encourages extreme overeating or guilt around food. “Labelling foods as ‘bad’ and saving them for cheat days can create a reward–punishment cycle around eating,” she explains. Instead, she recommends mindful indulgence within a balanced lifestyle rather than framing it as cheating.

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Why disconnecting from routine matters

Mirza also mentioned that her Sundays are intentionally free from strict schedules — no early alarms or structured commitments. According to Dr Shankar, stepping away from rigid routines occasionally can help restore mental balance.

“Organised routines are important for productivity and healthy habits like sleep, exercise, and nutrition,” she says. “But when routines become too demanding or rigid, they can contribute to mental exhaustion, stress, and burnout.”

Purposeful rest allows both the body and mind to recover. “Relaxation periods help reduce stress hormones like cortisol and support emotional stability,” she explains.

Is it okay to spend the day doing nothing?

Many people feel guilty about spending a day lounging on the couch, watching shows, or indulging in comfort food. However, according to Dr Shankar, “Seldom being active and indulging in comfort, in moderation, can be psychologically beneficial.”

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She explains that modern lifestyles often push people toward constant productivity, which can eventually lead to burnout and emotional fatigue. “Allowing yourself occasional days of rest and comfort gives the mind the recovery it needs from these constant demands.”

Activities like watching shows or enjoying favourite foods may trigger feel-good neurotransmitters such as dopamine and serotonin, which help improve mood and reduce stress, she adds.

ALSO READ | Sania Mirza discusses what’s on her plate

Balance, not guilt

“If inactivity becomes frequent or is used to avoid responsibilities or emotional challenges, it may have negative effects such as loss of motivation or feelings of guilt,” says Dr Pavitra Shankar.

Instead, viewing occasional relaxation as self-care rather than laziness can help people maintain both mental well-being and long-term productivity, explains Dr Shankar.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.