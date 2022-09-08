‘Find your strength and harvest it into a career of purpose’: Zack Ballinger

All lives need a purpose. Some people are lucky enough to find their purpose and talents early in life while others struggle with it.

Zack Ballinger, a motivational speaker and author, believes that our life is short and we need to find our passion in whatever time we have. “You find strength those your abilities your innate gifts, you take those and harvest them to turn it into a career of purpose,” he says.

He recalls talking to an old lady who was unhappy with her job but still kept doing it. Calling all such people “work-life zombies”, he says, “They have not discovered their true passion and purpose of life.”

Talking about gravestones, he states they are interesting, as if one notices them, they have a beginning number and an ending one. “There is something in the middle and that is what I think is significant about life.”

He says one must ask themselves three questions to find out what they love:

*If money was no objective, what would I do with my career?

*What are my strengths, abilities, and talents?

*What do I want to be when I grow up?

He says once we answer these questions, we will find out about our inner self.

He believes the main problem is that we never try to find out about ourselves on our own. All we do is ask people about our strengths and talents. This external validation is something he does not consider profitable for us. “Put yourself out there and do not be afraid to ask questions,” he says, encouraging everyone to search for the things they are passionate about.

