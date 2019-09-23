Are people trying to pull you down? Motivational speaker Lisa Nichols on what you should do

We all have encountered rejections and disappointments. Motivational speaker and media personality Lisa Nichols in this inspiring Goalcast video spoke about how one should not give up on their dreams. “I got a fail in English. My English teacher said in front of the entire class that I was the weakest writer that she met in her entire life. The same year, my speech teacher after giving me a ‘D’ grade said that I should never speak in public and opt for a desk job,” she recalled.

Advertising

ALSO READ | Hardship is the best catalyst for success: Race driver and airline pilot Sneha Sharma

According to Nichols, instead of getting angry and hurt, its time to love and pray for people who try to pin you down. “They may be dream snatchers, vision busters….don’t be mad at them. They will only be able to love you to the capacity at which they are able to love themselves. Pray for them, love them because they are dealing with themselves,” she said.

ALSO READ | Good Morning Wishes Images, Messages, Quotes, HD Wallpapers, Pics, SMS, Greetings, Shayari, Pictures

But what about one’s self? “Every time, you cross someone’s path and they can’t handle your light, they will give you reasons as to why you should tone it down a bit. But after today, you don’t dare dim your light. Other people’s perception of you ain’t none of your business. Everything you have been through, sat through, cried through, prayed through, everything is a set-up for your next best season.”