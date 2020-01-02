Combine technology and innovation with a timeless goal of safe and innocent early years: Prince William

Duke of Cambridge Prince William spoke on the power and reach of digital technology for change while addressing a Children’s Media Summit in Manchester. He also highlighted the perils of cyberbullying. In this inspiring video, he said, “Parents like Katherine and me are raising the first generation of digitally-immersed children. And this gives us many reasons to be optimistic about the impact of digital technology on our childhood. Barriers to information about the world are falling. The child of today can learn from far-flung corners of the world easily which was previously unimaginable.”

Highlighting how digital media is enabling young and passionate people to develop the capacity for civic involvement which has been unparalleled in history, he mentioned, “We should celebrate and embrace these changes. What we cannot do is pretend that the impact of digital technology is all positive. Therefore, there is a need to look at how best to combine technology and innovation with a timeless goal of safe and innocent early years,” he said while mentioning that protecting the essence of childhood is a “priority”.

