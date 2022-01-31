Here’s how you can handle ‘communication anxiety’

Often, the inability to express what’s truly on your mind may prevent you from developing honest interpersonal relationships, stress you out at work or prove to be a dampener when it comes to trying new things.

Sometimes, the inability may rise from nervousness or social anxiety, but it is detrimental to your quality of life. Educator, author and coach Matt Abrahams, in an inspiring TEDx talk, shared effective ways in which you can handle communication anxiety and share your ideas clearly.

Matt began by explaining the kind of effect that social anxiety can have on your well-being, and what measures can be taken to lessen it. He said, “We have to first address the symptoms as well as the sources. The symptoms have to do with what goes on in our body, physiologically, and what goes on in our mind psychologically. And sources are things that actually make our anxiety worse.”

He discussed the common symptoms that accompany increasing anxiety – perspiration, shaking, increased heart rate etc., and suggested ways in which you can overcome it.

*Take a deep breath before you start. “The kind of breath you would do if you’re doing yoga or Tai Chi or Qi Gong; that’ll calm you down,” he said.

*”If you shake, gesture broadly. Big broad gestures. They can really help that adrenaline go somewhere.”

*If you perspire or blush, hold something cold in the palm of your hand, it’ll cool you down.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!