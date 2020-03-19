Dia Mirza’s appeal on tiger and nature conservation is a must-watch

Is it possible to make little lifestyle changes to help conserve nature and its wildlife? Actor and UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador Dia Mirza shared in this inspiring video from Wildlife Trust of India and Club Nature, about how the mighty tiger can be saved if we all decide to incorporate small steps. “The tiger is not only the apex predator but a key species. If tigers disappear from earth, so many other species depending on then will cease to exist. Tigers need forests as much as forests need tigers to survive. If tigers disappear, so will rivers and ecosystems that derive life from them. But the survival of forests now depend on choices that we as humans make,” she said in this video from 2016.

She added, “I want you to make the right choices. To use less paper, to say no to all plastic, to switch off the lights when you are not using them, use less water, to walk more, to buy local produce and leave the forests and tigers alone. They will thrive. Nature has a way of getting back stringer.”

