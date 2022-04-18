Is certain amount of stress good for the body?

In today’s time, everyone one of us is hit with some type of stress every day, and how we deal with that stress is crucial to our health.

Stress is the body’s reaction to any change that it experiences, which requires an adjustment or response.

The body reacts with physical, mental, and emotional responses. It’s a natural phenomenon, but it is often used in a negative sense. But stress isn’t always bad, but a normal part of life. Sometimes stress can be positive and spur one to be productive, creative, prepared for challenges, and motivated and focused.

So, let us look at some ways to deal with or at least decrease stress simply by not taking it seriously.

Kelly McGonigal, explains in this TEDx Talk how you can make stress your friend.

“When you change your mind about stress, you can change your body’s response to it. Participants who learned to view the stress response as helpful for their performance. Well, they were less stressed out, less anxious, and more confident. Oxytocin doesn’t only act on your brain. it also acts on your body. And one of its main roles in the body is to protect your cardiovascular system from the effects of stress. It’s a natural anti-inflammatory. People who spent time caring for others showed absolutely no stress-related increase in dying zero.

“Caring created resilience. and so we see once again that the harmful effects of stress on your health are not inevitable. How you think and you act can transform your experience of stress. when you choose to view your stress response as helpful, you create the biology of courage. And when you choose to connect with others under stress, you can create resilience,” says McGonigal.

There are 2 kinds of stress. Good stress can be related to your job or education basically, good stress can motivate you, uplift you and help you to achieve success in life. And bad stress can cause various health issues the excessive amount of stress. It is inevitable, it is a part of life. It is not possible to exclude completely from life. But, it can be controlled by indulging in some kind of physical activity or through practising meditation and yoga. A sufficient amount of sleep and a proper diet can also make a huge difference.

