‘I ultimately love the work and that’s the thing I always go back to’: Daniel Radcliffe

Daniel Radcliffe, popular for playing the role of Harry Potter, talks about the problems he faced internally while shooting for the role in his younger years. “There is an awareness that I struggled with, particularly, like in my late teens, when I was like going out for the first time.”

He says that to deal with the attention, he had turned to alcohol. “In my case, the quickest way of forgetting about the fact that you’re being watched was to get very drunk”. This method was not ideal since it led to him to getting more drunk.

To get himself out of this habit, Radcliffe said he “took a few years”, “a couple of attempts”… “But I think I have been just unbelievably lucky with the people I had around me at certain times in my life and I met some really key people, some of them actors, some of them not, who just gave me great advice and cared for me, and ultimately it was my own decision.”

Through it all, the actor says it was the love he had for acting that helped him a lot.

He also mentions people have unreasonable expectations from actors, and that he had to get himself out of that bubble, “If you’re dropping all pretenses, what makes you happy? Even at the lowest point, I still loved my job so much and I loved going onto set… There was never a point where I was like, I wish this hadn’t happened to me.”

