Be a lady, they said; don’t get raped, protect yourself: Cynthia Nixon voices a powerful poem

Cynthia Nixon, famed for her role in Sex And The City, recently highlighted what it feels to be woman. In a video, that is going viral, the actor brings together the predicaments that come with being a “lady”, the limitations which cripple. “Be a lady they said. Your skirt is too short. Your shirt is too low. Your pants are too tight. Don’t show so much skin. Don’t show your thighs. Don’t show your breasts,” Nixon recites.

“Be a lady they said. Don’t be too fat. Don’t be too thin. Don’t be too large. Don’t be too small. Eat up. Slim down. Stop eating so much. Don’t eat too fast. Order a salad. Don’t eat carbs. Skip dessert. You need to lose weight. Fit into that dress. Go on a diet. Watch what you eat. Eat celery. Chew gum. Drink lots of water. You have to fit into those jeans. God, you look like a skeleton. Why don’t you just eat? You look emaciated. You look sick. Eat a burger. Men like women with some meat on their bones. Be small. Be light. Be little. Be petite. Be feminine. Be a size zero. Be a double zero. Be nothing. Be less than nothing,” she voices.

ALSO READ | I will stay rowdy as long as I have to: Elizabeth Taylor on commitment to activism

Written by Camille Rainville, the poem is timely as well as enduring underlining the impossibilities for a woman. She is either too much or too less. “Be a lady they said. Don’t get raped. Protect yourself. Don’t drink too much. Don’t walk alone. Don’t go out too late…Just ‘be a lady’ they said.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd