‘Curiosity is the gateway to everything you know you want’: Sarah Jessica Parker

Speaking at Harvard Law School in 2016, actor Sarah Jessica Parker insisted that one must maintain their individuality. “Please remember, even as you get swept by the current of desire, ambition, and great satisfaction, it was you alone who sorted all this out. You all did it your own way. You established systems of progress, preparation. Despite the help you may have received along the way, it was, in the end, an individual undertaking,” she said.

“Curiosity is more powerful than comfort. Comfort is seductive. It envelops you and seems to ask nothing in return. It’s necessary on occasion but it can be a beautiful prison. Curiosity, I’m convinced, is the gateway to everything you know you want,” she continued.

“The world anticipates and is in vital need of your next move. Be bold, be generous. Throw yourself toward the unfamiliar. Let curiosity be your guide. After all, look at what you just did. You came here, individuals from all over the world, you worked alone or you found groups, you ate when you needed to, you slept when you could, you overcame every possible obstacle thrown in your path, whether by yourself or academic demands, you fought exhaustion, insecurities and time. You found acomm unity, you found a home, and most importantly, you found yourself,” she said in conclusion.