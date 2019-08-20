Creativity in photography is beyond the predictable and pretty: Raghu Rai

According to photojournalist Raghu Rai, the purpose of photography is to capture the time we live in. “That time we capture is going to be a visual history of tomorrow. Everything matters to me as every subject is important. I prefer a candid documentation of life, anything and everything,” he said in this inspiring video.

Advertising

ALSO READ | Good Morning Wishes Images, Messages, Quotes, HD Wallpapers, Pics, SMS, Greetings, Shayari, Pictures

According to the legendary photographer who has shot several iconic photographs including from the Bhopal Gas Tragedy, whether photographing a common person on the street or the Prime Minister, the intensity (of photographing) should remain the same.

ALSO READ | Don’t be full of yourself: IPS officer and author Amit Lodha

“Unfortunately, most of us remain a programmed human being because of our upbringing, schooling, the life we have lived. But creativity is about explorations. It is beyond the predictable and pretty. The experiences that we go through and how each time, you want to explore and search deeper into everything that is happening around you,” explained Rai.