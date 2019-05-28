Constantly keep raising the bar. Not just in your performances but preparation as well: Sachin Tendulkar

Emphasising that ups and downs are always going to be there, the ‘God of Cricket’ Sachin Tendulkar mentions in this video, “Its a package deal. Don’t think that once your career has started and you have represented India, then everything is going to go smoothly. You have to constantly keep raising the bar. Not just when it comes to your performances but your preparation as well. However, you are not going to always get results according to your liking.”

He shares that it is pertinent to find a reason to wake up every morning. “Always listen to the heart and sometimes to the brain. It is all about your satisfaction and not about the number of hours spent on the field. Instead of attaching yourself to results, get attached to the process,” he mentions.