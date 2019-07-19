It’s the constant pursuit of the unattainable that keeps us motivated to try better: Benedict Cumberbatch

English actor Benedict Cumberbatch who is most popular for his role ‘Sherlock Holmes’ in TV series Sherlock believes one should strive to learn from failure.

“You can never perfect something. There is no set way to achieve perfection. Perfection is unachievable. It is the constant pursuit of the unattainable that keeps us motivated to try better. It is a backend thing. Fail again, fail better,” he said in this inspiring video compilation.

The actor who celebrates his 43rd birthday today also spoke on the importance of commitment to work. “It involves a lot of sacrifices as you pursue your goal,” he said in this video compilation.