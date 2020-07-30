Confidence is the difference between trying and getting things done: Brittany Packnett

Speaking about injustice and the importance of confidence in her speech at a TED Conference, educator Brittany Packnett says: “We place value on knowledge and resources above what we deem to be the soft skill of confidence. But, we have more knowledge and resources now than at any other point in history, and still injustice abounds and challenges persist… I believe confidence is one of the main things missing from the equation.”

From a very young age, Packnett had strong role models that helped shape her into the confident woman that she is today. In her talk, she recounts several instances from her childhood where she was inspired to be a confident individual by many people. “Confidence is the necessary spark before everything that follows,” she says. “Confidence is the difference between being inspired and actually getting started, between trying and doing until it’s done.”

Packnett strives towards creating “a world where revolutionary confidence helps bring about our most ambitions dreams into reality”. Even as a teacher she tried to create a classroom for her students where they could be their most confident selves. Packnett believes that “a lack of confidence outs us down from the bottom and weighs us down from the top, crushing us between a flurry of can’ts, won’ts and impossibles”.

She answers the question of how one can crack the code of confidence, and says, “In my estimation is takes at least three things: permission, community and curiosity . Permission births confidence, community nurtures it and curiosity affirms it.”

“Permission, community, curiosity — all of these are the things we will need to breed the confidence that we will absolutely need to solve our greatest challenges and to build the world we dream… A world that knows that that type of confidence is exactly what we need to unlock the future that we want,” she ends her talk.

