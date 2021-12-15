Step out of your comfort zone to create positive changes in your life

We often settle in comfortable grooves, easing into familiar habits. While these habits seem natural, comfort is rarely conducive to growth and may deter you from finding your true potential: both in your professional and personal life.

Bill Eckstrom, entrepreneur, author, speaker and father-of-three explained on how success is deeply-rooted in growth and development in a motivational and positive TED talk. Take a look at what he had to say about having a growth mindset in life:

Bill explained how he was at the prime of his life: a high paying job and professional accolades followed him until he was unceremoniously laid off. Not knowing where to begin, he had to push his comfort zone and learn new skills in order to succeed.

”What I now realise is while that event created the greatest amount of discomfort I had ever felt, it was that discomfort, the departure from my ordered life that forever changed it for the better.”

He added, ”You see friends, what makes you comfortable can ruin you, and what makes you uncomfortable is the only way to grow. Let me say that again.”

”The growth rings (positive mindset) represent living environments that promote or hinder growth, and that includes everything from your place of work, to even a fish bowl… you see, what dictates the size of a goldfish is its environment, and while this goldfish lives in a very safe environment it’s also very limiting in most every way. And when placed in a more robust environment, like say a small pond, this can be the result – now it also means he could be eaten. But friends, this is you — the environments in which you work, live and play they’re all a proverbial fish bowl that dictates your growth.”

