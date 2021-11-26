‘You can really, truly do anything you put your mind to’: Cole Bennett

Music video director Cole Bennett has truly built an empire by himself. He had directed over 300 music videos by the time he was 22, some of which included the most influential artists in the industry.

He found his passion at a very young age, high-school to be precise, for which he credits his “mindset” that he said helped him fuel his passions and find success.

“I think there are truly two types of people: we have our half full and we have our half empty, but I also think that there are people who like to be understood and there are people who like to understand,” he said.

”People who are understood to a great volume but still wish to understand more are super inspiring,” he added.

Adding that his mindset helped him overcome many adversities, he shared an incident from when he hosted a show with over 11,000 people as attendees. ”They were there and it (the show) was all happening at once, it made me realize what happened because I was looking at my mom over 11,000 people and it made me think of when I was looking at my mom across in that kitchen you know, and she suggested the name Lyrical Lemonade and it was a moment. It just made me realise that you can really really truly do anything you put your mind to, and I honestly wholeheartedly believe that I wouldn’t be here if I wasn’t a glass-half-full type of thinker.”

