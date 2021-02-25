It is important to not take yourself seriously: Shahid Kapoor

As actor Shahid Kapoor turns 40 today, we go back to one of his speeches that he had given after the success of of his film Kabir Singh. The actor had talked about how he had to undertake a long journey to feel like he has finally arrived. In this video, he takes us back to the time when he had questioned the choices he made in the industry.

“Sometimes you can only be as good as the opportunity you get, and you have to wait for the right one. You have to hone yourself and improve your skills and use the time when you haven’t reached, because once you feel you’ve arrived, you get very busy with what you need to do and have less time to hone your skills,” he says.

“It is also a good time to look around and see the work other people are doing and learn to appreciate that. It is important to be humble and not take yourself seriously, and it’s important to enjoy what you do!”

While the actor has worked in several critically-acclaimed films, it was the huge success of Kabir Singh in 2019 that made him feel like he has ‘finally arrived’. There is no doubt that he is a versatile actor, and has taken on unique roles throughout his career — hardly ever repeating a similar role.

“I live for movies, I live for characters, I love to surprise people and to make people experience something — perhaps a cathartic experience!” the actor says, expressing his passion for films and acting. “Maybe to walk out of the cinema hall thinking about life and maybe taking away something emotionally, that I think is the most beautiful and integral part of cinema.”

