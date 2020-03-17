I can’t let anything go wrong: A Chinese nurse treating coronavirus patients

In these distressing times of coronavirus, this powerful video from China’s CCTV News reminds us how those in the line of duty are continuing to serve the cause. Fan Anzhi, head nurse at Chongqing Public Health Medical Centre in Southwest China shared her efforts in this inspiring video from South China Morning Post.

“The tissues that patients cough and sneeze on are the most dangerous pieces of garbage because they contain a lot of particles of pathogenic micro-organisms. They will float and diffuse in the air, then get attached to the masks, skin and mucous membranes. So, the risk of infection to the medical staff is really high,” she said.

Besides handling the medical waste, she also needs to check on each patient. Once when a patient coughed violently, her immediate thought was to draw back a little but her commitment to her profession didn’t let her do that. “I thought, how can the patient be alright if she can’t take out the sputum? I am a nurse and I have the responsibility to take care of my patients. I can’t let anything go wrong with him or her,” said Anzhi.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd