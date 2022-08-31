scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

‘Get up, take charge, and grab what you want for yourself’: Chhavi Mittal

"If there’s anything I’ve learnt from my experience with breast cancer, it is this that there is no point in cribbing,” Chhavi Mittal said

chhavi mittalThe actor shares an encouraging note post her recovery from cancer (Source: Chhavi Mittal/Instagram)

Life is never easy — we are introduced to new challenges. But the beauty of it all is to be able to live in the moment and experience its intensity and passion.

Chhavi Mittal who was diagnosed with breast cancer in April this year, believes in the same. “If there’s anything I’ve learnt from my experience with breast cancer, it is this that there is no point in cribbing, pitying yourself, expecting from people around,” she says.

The actor believes that there is no point in waiting for things to turn out the way we want them to. Instead, we should be on the move. “You have to get up, take charge, and grab what you want for yourself, on your own,” she adds.

She says that if we do not take charge of our lives and just get bogged down by the problems life throws at us, we will “never know real happiness — cancer or no cancer”.

She says we depend on external validation and govern our lives according to those external factors and that shapes our minds, something she believes is “not right”.

“Ask yourself, what do I want? What do I really want? And then don’t stop yourself,” she adds.

