‘Everything comes from within’: Chhavi Mittal

‘It all starts from within’, is something we have all heard in our lives. Be it a small change or a big one, the process begins with our inner self. Human consciousness has the ultimate power of creating what it desires. As written in the book The Secret, it is our thoughts that become things.
Chhavi Mittal who was diagnosed with breast cancer in April believes in the same. She talks about the most important things in life, stating that they are: “happiness, contentment, positivity, for sure”, but that it is “all futile if there’s no independence”.
Highlighting the importance of ‘freedom’ and ‘emancipation’, she says, “Total freedom doesn’t come from outside, but from within; when the mind is free from worries, doubts or concern of what others will think.”
The actor believes that the power to create what we want is within us, yet we continue to depend on our external environment for seeing those changes. “But then everything comes from within, doesn’t it? Happiness, contentment, and positivity too,” she says in an Instagram post.
She asks, “Why then do we continue to blame our surroundings for the lack of these things?”
The actor goes on to say: “I believe, you can even make others be with you the way you want, by being with them the same way; niceness will mirror niceness, and positivity and radiance will mirror that.”
