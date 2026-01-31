Chef Prateek Sadhu’s NAAR serves Himalayan menu at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Chef Prateek Sadhu with his team at Rashtrapati Bhavan where they curated a multiple-course menu for India’s most elite diplomatic table, attended by President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the chief guests of the Republic Day celebrations. (Photo Courtesy: Special Arrangement)

Earlier this week, chef Prateek Sadhu of NAAR, a 16-seater destination restaurant in Kasauli, and his team prepared a multi-course menu for a state dinner at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The occasion marked a rare moment when a standalone restaurant was invited to serve India’s most elite diplomatic table, attended by President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the chief guests of the Republic Day celebrations — European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa — along with members of the cabinet, diplomats, and entrepreneurs.

NAAR, which means “fire” in Kashmiri, was started in 2022 and has since featured in many lists, including Time magazine’s ‘World’s Greatest Places’ in 2024. At the restaurant, Sadhu and his team curate a 14-course tasting menu rooted in the Himalayan region, spotlighting ingredients, techniques, and food traditions from Uttarakhand, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and beyond. The meal served at Rashtrapati Bhavan was an extension of this philosophy, placing the Himalayan belt and its culinary sensibilities at the centre of the experience.