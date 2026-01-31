Chef Prateek Sadhu’s NAAR serves Himalayan menu at Rashtrapati Bhavan

NAAR, a standalone restaurant in Kasauli, was invited to serve India’s most elite diplomatic table, attended by President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi, and foreign chief guests of the Republic Day celebrations, along with cabinet members, and diplomats.

By: Express News Service
4 min readJan 31, 2026 03:23 PM IST
Chef Prateek Sadhu Chef Prateek Sadhu with his team at Rashtrapati Bhavan where they curated a multiple-course menu for India’s most elite diplomatic table, attended by President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the chief guests of the Republic Day celebrations. (Photo Courtesy: Special Arrangement)
Make us preferred source on Google

Earlier this week, chef Prateek Sadhu of NAAR, a 16-seater destination restaurant in Kasauli, and his team prepared a multi-course menu for a state dinner at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The occasion marked a rare moment when a standalone restaurant was invited to serve India’s most elite diplomatic table, attended by President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the chief guests of the Republic Day celebrations — European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa — along with members of the cabinet, diplomats, and entrepreneurs.

NAAR, which means “fire” in Kashmiri, was started in 2022 and has since featured in many lists, including Time magazine’s ‘World’s Greatest Places’ in 2024. At the restaurant, Sadhu and his team curate a 14-course tasting menu rooted in the Himalayan region, spotlighting ingredients, techniques, and food traditions from Uttarakhand, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and beyond. The meal served at Rashtrapati Bhavan was an extension of this philosophy, placing the Himalayan belt and its culinary sensibilities at the centre of the experience.

Chef Prateek Sadhu started NAAR, a 16-seater dining destination in Kasauli in 2022. Photo Courtesy: Special Arrangement Chef Prateek Sadhu started NAAR, a 16-seater dining destination in Kasauli in 2022. Photo Courtesy: Special Arrangement

From Kashmiri gucchi to pine nut salad

The meal opened with jakhiya aloo and green tomato chutney, and a jhangora millet kheer finished with meah loon and white chocolate. A sunderkala thichoni soup from Uttarakhand followed, built around buckwheat noodles, roasted tomato, fermented vegetables, and dried vegetable chutney, with accompaniments of yak cheese custard, bhaang mathri, and mustard-glazed greens.

The pre-main featured pumpkin and sinki slow-cooked in buttermilk with Kashmiri katlam bread, while the main brought together Kashmiri gucchi and Solan mushrooms with poppy seeds, burnt tomato sauce, pine nut salad, swarnu rice, and regional chutneys. Desserts showcased Himalayan produce, from a ragi and Kashmiri apple cake with timru and seabuckthorn cream to a coffee custard made with Assam beans, ending with honeyed persimmon and jambhiri lemon.

“The idea was to put Himalayan food and new-age Indian cooking on the table,” Sadhu says over a voice note, adding, “We wanted to showcase lesser-known ingredients and techniques, and through food, talk about the culture of the land. The way it was presented also reflected a new and emerging India.”

Root-to-stem cooking technique

Story continues below this ad

He adds that techniques such as root-to-stem cooking, seasonality, and preservation were central to the menu. “This is how India eats, especially in rural kitchens — there is minimal wastage, vegetables are seasonal, and pickles and chutneys are integral to the meal,” he points out.

The team cooked for approximately 80 guests, and the entire menu was vegetarian.

Interestingly, when Sadhu first received a call from Rashtrapati Bhavan, he assumed it was a prank. “We later realised it was legitimate,” he laughs. This was followed by a series of calls, a personal meeting, and multiple tastings at Rashtrapati Bhavan. “First, the secretary tasted everything. Once that was approved, the President herself tasted all the courses. Only then did we get the final go-ahead,” he says

The stakes, he admits, were high. “It was a very high-profile, high-pressure dinner,” says Sadhu. “It was a landmark occasion for India, and the idea was to present the country in the best way possible. Food is one of the strongest mediums to showcase culture. We were nervous, but in the end, it was a great show,” he says with a smile.

 

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Lifestyle
Step by step: Why 20 minutes is the 'magic number' for healthy aging
walk
From Bus Rides to Bugattis: How Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo’s love story truly began
How Ronaldo and Georgina fell in love
The warmth that works: 4 reasons chicken soup is a trusted cold and flu remedy in winter
chicken soup
Jacqueline Fernandez tries pole dancing -- here's why you should, too
Jacqueline tries pole dancing
Advertisement
PHOTOS
art
Amrita Sher-Gil: Six works that still speak to us
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Must Read
The under-19 World Cup when Little Virat Kohli changed the way India played cricket
Like it is for the India Class of 2026 now, the March of 2008 had held a lot of promise for Virat Kohli and his very talented team. (BCCI)
IND vs NZ | One wait ends, another begins: Sanju Samson in spotlight on his homecoming as India face New Zealand in series finale
Sanju Samson India New Zealand
Quick Comment | Novak Djokovic's statement of intent: He has legs, power, abilities to beat his young detractors
Novak Djokovic Australian Open
What is Moltbook and why are AI bots talking to each other there?
The homepage of Moltbook, an experimental platform that lets autonomous AI agents interact, share information, and post without human participation.
We are building the most detailed human brain maps in the world: IIT-Madras Prof Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam
Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam
Samsung Galaxy S26, S26+ and S26 Ultra: Launch date, specs and features leaked
The Galaxy S26 may feature a redesigned camera island.
Step by step: Why 20 minutes is the 'magic number' for healthy aging
walk
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Delhi woman’s midnight ride on Mumbai Metro goes viral for showing what ‘feeling safe’ looks like
Women safety mumbai metro
Snow leopard clings to ibex on Himachal’s icy cliffs; dramatic hunt leaves photographer ‘shaking’: ‘Best wildlife moment of my life’
Snow leopard hunts ibex in himachal
‘999 missed calls from Star Sports’: Teen from Karnataka compared to Harsha Bhogle, Ravi Shastri as his cricket commentary goes viral
Karnataka teen cricket commentary
Lamborghini turns 11-year-old cancer patient’s wish into reality; internet rallies to help him meet Dhoni
Cancer patient Lamborghini ride
Truth behind viral video of woman ‘mocking’ ex-schoolmate for pizza delivery job; here’s what really happened
Woman ex-schoolmate pizza delivery job
Jan 31: Latest News
Advertisement