Not just any change but positive, effective change is needed: Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi

Speaking as a semi-finalist during Miss South Africa 2017 contest, Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi said in this inspiring video posted by Miss South Africa, that change needs to be purposeful. “When we talk of change, it should not be any change but positive, effective change. I always believe that all of us were born with immense talent and were meant to use all these gifts to not only change ourselves but to change other people,” she said.

Sharing her motivation to participate in the nationwide contest in South Africa in 2017, she remarked, “It is not important where you are from but what is important is where you are going. At the end of the day, if you want to inspire people, they need to see pieces of themselves in you, so relatability matters.”

