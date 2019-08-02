Challenges inspire us to find our inner fire: Paralympic medallist Amy Purdy

American actor and snowboarding champion Amy Purdy talks about overcoming challenges in this inspiring video. At the age of 19 years, she contracted eisseria meningitidis, a form of bacterial meningitis, which affected both her legs, leading to them being amputated below the knee; she also lost both her kidneys and spleen.

However, with the use of self-designed prosthetic legs, she began snowboarding again and became the 2014 Paralympic bronze medalist and 2018 Paralympics silver medallist in the sport.

“Having these hardwares as my legs was both depressing and overwhelming,” she said, adding, “I didn’t know at that time that my biggest loss would actually become my biggest asset.”

Purdy, who was recently diagnosed with a blood clot in her left prosthetic leg, mentioned in this 2018 Goalcast video, that its essential to “believe in our dreams and face our fears head on”. “The obstacles and challenges can only do two things in our life. Stop us dead in our tracks or force us to get creative.

With her (prosthetic) legmaker, she made a pair for her to snowboard in.

“Challenges make us find our fire and make us get creative. Only way to reach beyond reality is by accepting what is and most importantly, daydreaming what could be,” she said.