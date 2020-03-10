Take up a daily challenge to make each day extraordinary: Ashish Vidyarthi

Isn’t it amazing that we get to wake up each day, with the positive vibes of a ‘new day’? But, in the daily grind of finishing the rat race, we tend to tell ourselves that it’s going to be ‘just another day’ at work or at home. If you have been feeling something similar lately, here is actor Ashish Vidyarthi sharing his thoughts on what differentiates ‘yet another day’ with an extraordinary, awesome day.

ALSO READ | ‘Why can’t I be a flamboyant, elegant boy? Why do I need to be tough?’: Male belly dancer Eshan Hilal

“Let’s give ourselves the power to disrupt another day to an extraordinary new one. Take small steps to challenge yourself each day, and inspire people around yourself too. Get away from the ‘another day’ syndrome,” he says in this inspiring video posted on Facebook.

His advice: Take up one thing each day that challenges you to make it ‘awesome’. “Something that you haven’t done in the past. Something that you are actually scared of but wanted to,” he remarks.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd