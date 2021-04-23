‘Purpose crosses discipline, it is an essential element of you’: Chadwick Boseman

American actor Chadwick Boseman passed away on August 28, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. He was 43. His death came as a shock to all since The Black Panther actor’s illness was not in the public domain. His resilience is still celebrated. And evidence of the same was witnessed in his speech at Howard University in 2018.

“You know, sometimes your grades don’t give a real indication of what your greatness might be. So it really is okay,” he said. He went on to add, “When you are deciding on next steps, next jobs, next careers, further education, you should rather find purpose than a job or a career. Purpose crosses disciplines. Purpose is an essential element of you. It is the reason you are on the planet at this particular time in history.”

“When God has something for you, it doesn’t matter who stands against it. God will move someone that’s holding you back away from the door and put someone there who will open it for you if it’s meant for you. I don’t know what your future is, but if you are willing to take the harder way, the more complicated one, the one with more failures at first than successes, the one that has ultimately proven to have more meaning, more victory, more glory then you will not regret it,” he said.

Recalling his own experience, the actor concluded with a message of hope. “Now, this is your time. The light of new realisations shines on you today. Howard’s legacy is not wrapped up in the money that you will make, but the challenges that you choose to confront. As you commence to your paths, press on with pride and press on with purpose. God bless you. I love you, Howard. Howard forever!