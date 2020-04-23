Can we use this time to understand our fears better?

Fear always stems from two things — one, something unpleasant that you are aware of and are scared to experience again, and two, a new thing that is beyond your comprehension. It is the latter that makes us anxious and gives us the ‘fear of the unknown’. It is definitely not a comfortable space to be in right now. As the world fights with a new challenge, with healthcare workers at the frontline, many people are likely to experience episodes of extreme and debilitating fear. Which is why, spiritual facilitator and storyteller Nithya Shanti says in this YoursWisely video that it is important to combat fear by understanding it better.

“My friend was giving me a summary of his retreat and he was telling me how at some point in the retreat, he was inspired to interview his own fear. So, he took a piece of paper and wrote down what fear was thinking, and then he would ask what was behind that. And then fear would respond and he would interview it and ask questions, and try to understand what is really going on — what is fear really about? I think it is a fantastic practice,” he says.

Shanti goes on to say that in life, we forge relationships and make an effort to listen, to have unhurried conversations, to really understand each other with the intention of healing. So, we should use the same logic to interview parts of our own self and understand our fears better. Only then can we heal and lead better lives.

