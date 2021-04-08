‘Fulfillment comes from within you, by being authentic to yourself’: Cameron Diaz

Popular Hollywood actor Cameron Diaz mentions some valuable life lessons, speaking of her personal life. She talks of this notion that people have that “if you are famous it means that you’re successful, that you’re happy”. “I don’t do what I do because I want to be famous. Being famous is my job. When I’m with my family and my friends, I am not famous. I am me.”

“If you are looking for fame to define you, then you will never be happy and you will always be searching for happiness and you will never find it in fame.”

She goes on to speak of the positive and inspiring influence her parents had on her life and how they supported her and taught her to be ethical in whatever she does. “To know what it feels like to be loved, to know how to love and how to be loved is such an important thing.”

Moving on, the actor speaks of the impact the death of her father had on her. While it was painful, Diaz strengthened herself to be more like how her father wanted her to be. She talks of a vision she had after his death, which to her meant recognising and living with “so many beautiful treasures” he left her with.

