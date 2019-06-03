Calmness and patience can help solve any problem in life

In this YoursWisely video, we see the story of a farmer who misplaces his watch. On not being able to find his watch, he steps out of his barn in panic, and asks two little boys to look for the watch and offers them a prize money. But after numerous attempts, the kids come back empty-handed.

However, one of them suggests that its good to search the barn again for the watch. And then, he returns with the watch. The boy then explains to the farmer that he found the watch with its ticking sound when it was all quiet. Therefore, we learn that calmness and patience can help one overcome any problem in life.