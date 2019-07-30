To calm your mind, take some time out: Life coach Dr Kavita Chadrashekhar

We often wonder how to calm our mind when anxiety gets better of us. In this inspiring video, intuitive life coach Dr Kavita Chadrashekhar shows us how to calm our mind through the story of a guru and his disciples.

A master once asks one of his students to fetch him some water to drink from a lake. But the student comes back empty-handed on realising that the water has become muddy when a bullock cart passes by it. The guru asks the same disciple to go and see after another 20 minutes. The disciple returns empty-handed again. But after some more time, when the disciple goes back, he notices how the water has become crystal clear after the mud settles down.

Through this inspiring YoursWisely video, Dr Chadrashekhar describes that even our mind tends to become muddy when it is agitated and turbid. “So many times, we take action and regret it later. It is in these moments of anger and aggression we need to allow the mind to become still. Take some time out, and then when we take our decisions, we have a far better chance of leading happier lives,” she says.