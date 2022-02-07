How can you strike a balance between work and self care? Find out

Amid the hustle and bustle of everyday life, self care takes a backseat. The repercussions of not taking enough care of yourself may crop up in the manner of workplace troubles, strained personal relationships and a stressed state of mind.

In this case, how do you manage to strike a balance between work and self care? American journalist and author Tony Schwarz answered this question in a motivational TEDx talk.

Schwarz began by speaking about how human beings are fuelled by four sources of energy and how each one is equally important to replenish and maintain a healthy mindset. Here are the four sources:

Physical energy–Physical energy was termed as the “ground of all your energy”.

Emotional energy– It was termed as the “quality of your energy, because how you feel profoundly influences how you perform the third source of energy.”

Mental energy– This energy was termed as the “focus” of your energy.

Human spirit– This energy is derived from the experience that what you do really matters from a deep sense of purpose. “If something really matters to you, is there any question that we bring more energy to it?” Schwarz said.

His advice was: “We need to find a way to balance taking care of others with taking care of ourselves. it’s not about selfishness and selflessness, those are extremes. It’s about self care and service and finding that middle ground. Often what we find is that the people who are most focused on taking care of others are worse about taking care of themselves. It’s a paradox we live in. We need to try hard and we need to let go.”

He concluded by saying, “In a world of undue complacency and enormous problems, we need to learn to make waves so we can change lives beginning with our own.”

