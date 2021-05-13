‘Build yourself a great story’: Jeff Bezos

scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 13, 2021
By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 13, 2021 8:20:13 am
At Princeton University, entrepreneur Jeff Bezos spoke about the need to craft one’s own story. “Tomorrow, in a very real sense, your life, the life you author from scratch, on your own, begins. How will you use your gifts? What choices will you make? Will inertia be your guide or will you follow your passions? Will you follow dogma or will you be original? Will you choose a life of ease or a life of service and adventure?” he asked.

“Will you wilt under criticism or will you follow your convictions? Will you bluff it out when you’re wrong or will you apologise? Will you guard your heart against rejection or will you act when you fall in love? Will you play it safe or will you be a little swashbuckling?” he continued.

He concluded with the need to build one’s own narrative. “I will hazard a prediction. When you are 80 years old and, in a quiet moment of reflection, narrating for only yourself the most personal version of your life’s story, the telling that will be most compact and meaningful will be the series of choices you have made. In the end, we are our choices. Build yourself a great story.”

