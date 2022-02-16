Take responsibility towards building self-confidence; find out how

We are our own biggest critics– if you’re nodding vigorously to this statement, you’ve come to the right place.

Self-confidence is a personality trait that ensures that you trust yourself, your beliefs, ideals and value systems. It’s incredibly important to have self-confidence as it influences how you perceive the world and how others perceive you.

As such, take a look at plus-size fashion advocate and lifestyle expert CeCe Olisa’s motivational TEDx talk in which she shared her journey towards building self confidence, body positivity and acceptance.

CeCe chronicled her life as she began her speech; she explained how, growing up, her confidence suffered blows, bit by it. “I like to think of confidence as a big red balloon that can either soar or deplete,” said CeCe.

“By the end of an entire year of rejection by casting directors, my confidence balloon was lying, dead and lifeless on the floor. When I confided in the people I love most that I thought that I would never have the career I wanted… the relationship I wanted… the life I wanted… unless I was skinny. Their response was to hug me and tell me that I was beautiful, but that did nothing to revive my confidence”, she added.

She emphasised on the fact that nobody can help re-build your confidence–you have to take responsibility yourself. “My parents couldn’t revive my confidence for me and neither could my friends. This time I’d have to do it myself,” she explained.

Here are a few ways, as suggested by CeCe, through which you’ll be able to build back your confidence:

*Identify your perceived obstacle.

*Imagine what your life would look like if your obstacle disappeared.

*Address your perceived obstacle.

*Choose to live the life you imagine today.

