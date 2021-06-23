‘Build and tap into your community’: Issa Rae

Speaking at Stanford University, American actor Issa Rae recounted her life experiences, the time she spent at the university, and what made Stanford special for her. Then, she gave some advice. “As you all leave here today, many of you might be wondering what the hell is next. You might feel smart, but unprepared or you may be lost for a bit as you figure out what moves to make or where to go – and how to make the most of the time and hella money you spent here.”

“Many of those answers are sitting right next to you, or across from you, or behind you. Build and tap into your community. The brilliant minds in this room will have a hand in shaping the culture, making this world better, leaving long-lasting legacies behind and doing a bunch of other important s**t. I’ve watched so many people in my own class do just that, and I can’t wait to witness what you all contribute to the world,” she continued.

And she concluded by urging students to have faith. “So, to honour the classic song that has guided my own life – as you leave this room don’t forget to ask yourself what you can offer to make the ‘club of life’ go up? How can you make this place better, in spite of your circumstances? And as you figure those things out, don’t forget to step back and wipe yourselves down, wipe each other down and go claim what’s yours like the VIPs that you are. You’ve earned it. Congratulations!”