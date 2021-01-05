scorecardresearch
Tuesday, January 05, 2021
If you love what you do, it is hard to be mean to others: Bradley Cooper

"There were moments in life when I thought maybe I am not right for this business," the actor, who celebrates his 46th birthday today, says

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | January 5, 2021 8:10:30 am
"I want to get better as an actor," says Bradley Cooper.

“I don’t want to be pushed. I push myself. I have a pretty strong engine of wanting to grow to the fullest. I try to find different places just to further explore. I have no desire to repeat anything and I want to constantly learn. I am in a situation where I am very lucky right now and it won’t last forever. It may not even last another year,” celebrated actor and filmmaker Bradley Cooper says in this video.

“There were moments in life when I thought maybe I am not right for this business. I thought maybe this will fail. It was the hardest thing I have been through in life this far. I remember thinking if I can get through this, it will be impossible for it to get any harder.”

“I am always happy to see another human being on set; that we are going to tell a story together. Maybe that is because I love what I do. I absolutely love it, and I think that if you love what you do, it is hard to be mean to others. I am so grateful. It’s not lost on me that to be able to do this, we are so lucky,” the American Sniper actor says.

“I don’t understand why people need a vacation. I love what I do. I love my life and thank God that I am healthy. I have incredible directors who are interested in working with me. I am going to jump at that as long as there is enough time to prep and I feel like I can add to it. I don’t have a hard time watching myself on screen. I have divorced myself from seeing myself on screen in a positive or negative way. I just love the work that I do.”

The actor celebrates his 46th birthday today.

