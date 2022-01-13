Here’s how you can escape from boredom: ‘Don’t think about it, feel it’

If you’re heavily bored and find yourself in a rut, take a look at this motivational TEDx talk by children’s book author and illustrator Hans Wilhelm who wonderfully explained how boredom can serve as a source of endless inspiration.

Wilhelm used his own life’s example as a precursor for how he was inspired to utilise freedom. Growing up in Bremen, Germany, Wilhelm described his life as comfortable but grey and dreary. It rained incessantly and his parents did not buy him a television set.

He said that he sought comfort in creating stories of his own, to escape his reality. Similarly, when he moved to America to become a writer, after spending years of his life in South Africa, he had to find inspiration again.

”Boredom, as we heard earlier, is the state of being weary and restless, but it’s just a state. Underneath the state are all the emotions we do not wish to deal with: all the negative things, the subtle things, the things which we rather don’t face. And this time, the emotion was slightly different. It was a feeling of loneliness. Having lived in Africa with lots of friends and many fellow workers, I suddenly had chosen a profession which is very isolating, very lonely. Anybody who wants to become a writer, think about it twice. There I was and having this feeling of loneliness, so I sat down and I really felt it in my body, allowed to feel it in my body, showered with love and it vanished.”

He added, ”First of all, feel the feeling in your body. Don’t think about it, feel it, see where it is, how it is and how it works. Then shower it with love as much as you can. Then be ready to be inspired, or I would say more poetically, “Be ready to be kissed by the muses.””

